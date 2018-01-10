New FDI Reform a positive step for retail as well as the nation’s economy: RAI

New Delhi, 10 January 2018: In what can be touted as a welcome step and significant reform on FDI in Retail, the Central Government has approved 100 per cent FDIin Single Brand Retail Trading (SRBT). Hitherto, only 49 per cent FDI was allowed under automatic route in SBRT. Investment beyond that required Government approval.Furthermore, local sourcing norms have been relaxed for a period of five years.

“We at the Retailers Association of India (RAI) have always been supportive of relaxation of norms for FDI in retail. We believe that the current decision to allow 100% FDI through automatic route will ease the process for foreign as well Indian brands interested in being part of the Great Indian Retail Story. It is known that global companies take time to develop good suppliers as partners and hence the relaxed time frame for sourcing is conducive without compromising India’s need to be a good sourcing hub for global brands. In the long run, today’s reform would help boost employment, bring in wide product choices for consumers and help grow not just the economy, but the nation as a whole.” Said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI.

