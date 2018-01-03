Conference Series hosting the European Conference on Computer Science and Engineering (Computer Science-2018) to be held on June 21–22, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. Computer Science 2018 Conference, provides a great platform for the people who are enthusiastic at sharing their innovative ideas related to technology and provide an excellent international forum for sharing knowledge and their results in theories, technical thesis as a part of their research and elaborate their excellence with various dignitaries, multinational companies and gain the precious suggestions from real time industries, methodology and Applications of Computing.

The main objective of this Computer Science Meeting is to unite specialists and professionals from the scholarly community and industry to concentrate on Computer Science and Computer Engineering headways and setting up new coordinated efforts in their specified stream of research. Unique research papers, cutting edge audits are welcomed for production in every aspect of Computer Science and Computer Engineering.