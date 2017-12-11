Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest report titled, “Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015-2025”, has projected the global hospital capacity management solutions market revenue to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2015-2025).

The global hospitals capacity management solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type into workflow management solution, asset management solution, bed management solution, quality patient care solution, real-time locating system and event driven solutions. The real-time locating system segment is expected to dominate the global hospital capacity management solutions market and is projected to witness 1.7x increase in its revenue over the forecast period. The workflow management solution segment is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The real-time locating system segment has been estimated to hold 34.1% revenue share of the global hospital capacity management solutions market by the end of 2015.

The global hospitals capacity management solutions market is segmented on the basis of application into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Of all the segments, the integrated solutions segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The global hospitals capacity management solutions market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into on premise and cloud-based solutions. Of all the segments, the cloud-based segment has been estimated to dominate the global hospitals capacity management solutions market by 2015 end, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period as well.

In this report, the global hospitals capacity management solutions market has been segmented into seven major regions, which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa. The North America market dominated the overall global hospitals capacity management solutions market with over 55% share in 2014, while the Western Europe followed with over 19% market share.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Overview

5. Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis, By Product Type

6. Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis, By Application

7. Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis, By Delivery Mode

8. Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis, By Region

9. North America Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

10. Latin America Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

11. Western Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

12. Eastern Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

13. APEJ Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

14. Japan Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

15. Middle East & Africa Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Analysis

16. Competition Landscape

