North Delta, BC – In the news today SmileTown Dentistry North Delta, after fielding many inquiries, wishes to announce by way of this press release that there is great news for those not residing in the Burnaby area. Parents who wanted to book appointments for their children will be relieved to know that Smile Town has 2 other great locations to serve residents throughout the lower mainland better. Our offices in North Delta ( Surrey ) and Langley are here to provide patients in these districts with easily accessible dental care for their children.

What you can expect when you book an appointment at any of our locations is a relaxed place you and your children will look forward to visiting. The North Delta office is conveniently located and offers loads of free parking as well as a dedicated parents lounge while they wait. For those new mothers bringing your child in for their first checkup it’s comforting to know at Smie Town we do everything to make it a fun experience for your little ones. Parents of children with special needs will be happy that our dentists like Dr. Chadha deliver such gentle, patient dental care for them.

As you searched online to find the best dentist for your child it may have crossed your mind that each office might not match your expectations. Parents can relax knowing our offices whether it’s Burnaby, North Delta or Langley are consistent from the child friendly decor to each and every member of our staff. The langley location has easy access, plenty of free parking to make your visit a breeze. Kids are excited to check out the kids games and activities to keep them busy and they might just look forward to those visits. Although the waiting rooms are specially designed with kids in mind we haven’t forgotten about the parents who will enjoy the free wifi so they can keep in touch while the dentist takes care of your child’s dental care.

And that’s all great news for parents, why not contact one of our convenient locations now to book your child’s appointment and see that a visit to the dentist really can be something they look forward to.

Media Contact:

Dr. Aly Kanani & Dr. Diya Chadha

SmileTown Dentistry North Delta

7511 120 St

Delta, BC

V4C 1J9

http://www.smiletownnorthdelta.com/site/home