June 16, 2017: Sh Prakash Javadekar, hon’ble HRD minister recently unveiled the “Wall of Heroes” in UPES campus. It was unveiled in the presence of Dr K K Paul, hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand and Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, hon’ble Higher Education Minister of Uttarakhand. This was done under an initiative taken up by MHRD wherein all Universities were encouraged to install a “Wall of Heroes” under their ‘Vidya Veerta Abhiyaan’.

Present on this occasion were Dr S J Chopra, Chancellor; Mr Utpal Ghosh, President; Dr Shrihari, Vice Chancellor; Mr Sanjiv Zutshi, Senior Director; Mr Arun Dhand, Director; Brig Dhillon, Director; Dr Kamal Bansal, Dean and other senior members of UPES.

The Vidya Veerta Abhiyaan was launched in May 2017 by Ministry of Human Resource Development with an objective to revive patriotic feelings in our youth. It will also encourage students towards careers in the defence services.

The “Wall of Heroes” at UPES is 15 X 20 feet in size and depicts the portraits of all the 21 Paramveer Chakra recipients.