Organising SEO content following the right structure

An SEO agency that has years of experience in handling clients from a diverse field of business knows the importance of SEO and it uses all its best resources not only to develop the content but making it ready for the purpose of SEO by incorporating proper structure and formatting. They also know it well that an SEO article is primarily for the readers and not only for the search engines.

It has been often observed that a website’s category or tag structure is not properly managed. A considerably authoritative site may have unnecessary tags and categories. One should treat categorising or tagging as taxonomy and when used it properly, it can improve your site’s SEO. On the other hand, when over used, it creates confusion for the search engine crawler. For human readers, it undoubtedly spoils user experience.

Structure of the website is also very important from the point of view of usability and searchability. If it is not properly structured, your users may not reach the product page they are looking for. Properly structured site is also beneficial for the purpose of SEO. If you have multiple content developed on the same keywords in your website they may compete with one another and the search bot may not understand which one of them is more important than the others. A good internal linking structure within your website will solve this problem. This also works as guideline for modification in your website. When you wish to remove an outdated piece of content from your website, it is easy when you have a clear structure.

An experienced SEO agency knows that the ideal site structure of the website should be like a pyramid. Homepage remains in the top and below it comes the category pages. For large and complex pages, there will be subcategories within the categories and then at the bottom will be individual pages, posts etc. The pages and posts should also be categorised properly. Categories should be equally large with proper distribution of topics in all of them. If you find many SEO article posts in one particular category then you should divide it into subcategories.

Internal link structure should be properly utilised. For example, each page in the top should link to its subpages below and subpages should also link back to the top pages. You should keep cornerstone or essential content at the top so that the linking becomes logical. Interlinkng increases the chance of ranking for your website pages because related and similar pages get linked and the search engine finds it easy to index.

An experienced SEO agency uses updated and smart tools that automate most of the functions of structuring of the SEO article. So, once the initial setting has been done it becomes easy for you to add more content or delete some without spoiling its structure and formatting. Most of the CMS comes with such SEO tools to make the job even simpler for the administrator of the website. But knowing to utilise the tools is extremely important.

The content and organisation of it are equally important for an SEO article. An SEO agency that employs great content writers know their job well.