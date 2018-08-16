Business Mint rewards 100 achievers with Excellence Awards-2018

Hyderabad, 16 August, 2018: It was an august confluence of inspiring achievers, role models and people who rose up the success ladder by sheer dint of talent and hard work.

The occasion was mesmerizingly spirited-the 72nd Independence Day celebrations that rent the air provided the perfect backdrop to the occasion.

This year’s Independence Day was given the perfect salutation by Business Mint – The Market Research Company, which gave away their maiden Business MINT Excellence Awards-2018 to one hundred achievers from various walks of life at Hotel Daspalla, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A unique event it was as it brought together the best of professionals from the entire spectrum, including business, fashion and lifestyle, medical and health, hospitality, IT, animation and graphics, arts, entertainment, education, social work, real estate, social work, pubic speaking, event management and food industry, among several other fields.

Mr Murali Akunuri, IAS, Director-General of Telangana Sate Archives, was lavish in his praise for this unique award function. He said this would be a morale-booster and help ignite the minds of several others.

Actor Manas Nagulapally, and CEO of Colourmoon Technologies Mr Subrahmanyam said the pioneering initiative had come at the right time.

Padmini, Vice-Chairman, Producers Sector Council Telugu Film Chamber, Dr K Amanullah Khan, former Commissioner, APVVP and Sudha Jain-Mrs India Asia Pacific graced the occasion.

Highlighting about the awards that especially rewards local talent and how tough a job it was to select the best from among several equally accomplished contenders, founder of Business Mint, Mr Korapati Vinay Kanth, explained that the award was to salute excellence, and honour exemplary work in diverse sectors. He reassured to make it an annual feature.

Business Mint Company is specialized in Business Consulting.

Some of the awardees:

1. Sri The Dentist Dental Hospital – Best Dental Hospital – Health Category

2. Blue Drive India – Best Car Rentals & City Tours – Travel Category

3. DE-TALES Design Studio – Best Interior Design Firm – Design Category

4. Insta9 Technologies PVT LTD – Best Smart Automation Solutions – Technology Category

5. Lassi On Go! – Economical Healthy Lifestyle Brand in Beverage Category – Food Category

6. Priyanka Sahajananda – Best Celebrity Stylist & Designer – Fashion Category

7. Miss Divya Yalamanchali – Best Architect of the Year 2018 – Architect Category

8. The Chocolate Room India Private Limited – Best Franchise Model in Coffee Shop Category 2018 – Food Category.

9. Super Women India – Best NGO focusing on Women Empowerment – NGO Category

10. PURE – People for Urban & Rural Education – NGO Category

11. Rahul Jain, Best Motivational Speaker – Living Life Foundation.

12.Deepika Joshi, ICONMA Professional Services and Solutions Pvt Ltd as Best Innovative Solutions Provider in IT Sector Category.

Although, the spotlight was on those conferred Business MINT Excellence Awards-2018, the smile on the faces of everyone present on the occasion implied that everyone was contended and a winner in his/her way.

