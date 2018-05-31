Orthobiologics Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Orthobiologics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Orthobiologics Market by type (allografts, bone morphogenic proteins, demineralised bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, stem cell therapies, soft tissue repair), application (spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery), end-use (hospitals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Orthobiologics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Orthobiologics Market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Nuvasive, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Kuros Biosciences Ltd. and Arthrex, Inc. According to report the global orthobiologics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in your body. Anything that is concerned with muscles, ligaments and joints is considered orthopedic. Disorders are ailments, injuries or diseases that cause knee problems, whiplash, dislocated shoulder, torn cartilages, foot pain and fibromyalgia. These are only a few of the known orthopedic disorders. There are as many treatments for orthopedic disorders as there are problems and injuries in the muscles, ligaments and joints. Orthopedic treatments and devices have helped restore a normal lifestyle for millions of patients globally.

Increasing R&D Investments and Collaborations between Leading Medical Device and Biotechnology Companies, Leading to Advent of Advanced Orthobiologics is expected to Increase the Base for Growth of Orthobiologics

The increasing incidence of sports injuries, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, combined with the ever-increasing aging population globally is the key growth drivers of the global orthobiologics market. Along with these factors, increasing R&D investments and collaborations between leading medical device and biotechnology companies, leading to advent of advanced orthobiologics is expected to increase the base for growth of orthobiologics.

Segment Covered

The report on global orthobiologics market covers segments such as, type, application and end-use. On the basis of type the global orthobiologics market is categorized into allografts, bone morphogenic proteins, demineralised bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, joint fluid therapy (viscosupplementation), stem cell therapies and soft tissue repair. On the basis of application the global orthobiologics market is categorized into spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery, soft-tissue injuries and fracture recovery. On the basis of end-use the global orthobiologics market is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics and facilities and research & academic institutes.

The U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global orthobiologics market such as, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuySynthes, Stryker Corporation, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Nuvasive, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Kuros Biosciences Ltd. and Arthrex, Inc.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Orthobiologics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Orthobiologics Market

4. Global Orthobiologics Market by Type

4.1. Allografts

4.2. Bone Morphogenic Proteins

4.3. Demineralised Bone Matrix

4.4. Synthetic Bone Grafts

4.5. Joint Fluid Therapy (Viscosupplementation)

4.6. Stem Cell Therapies

4.7. Soft Tissue Repair

5. Global Orthobiologics Market by Application

5.1. Spinal Fusion

5.2. Trauma Repair

5.3. Reconstructive Surgery

5.4. Soft-Tissue Injuries

5.5. Fracture Recovery

6. Global Orthobiologics Market by End-Use

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Dental Clinics and Facilities

6.3. Research & Academic Institutes

7. Global Orthobiologics Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Orthobiologics Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Orthobiologics Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Orthobiologics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Orthobiologics Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Orthobiologics Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Orthobiologics Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Orthobiologics Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Orthobiologics Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Orthobiologics Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Orthobiologics Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Orthobiologics Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Orthobiologics Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

8.2. DePuySynthes

8.3. Stryker Corporation

8.4. Harvest Technologies Corporation

8.5. Globus Medical, Inc.

8.6. Orthofix International N.V.

8.7. Nuvasive, Inc.

8.8. Bioventus LLC

8.9. Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

8.10. Arthrex, Inc.

