Wind Turbine Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2017 To 2025 – Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Wind Turbine Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Wind Turbine market volume (installed capacity) is expected to reach over 104.6 GW by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2025

Market Insights

The wind turbines are primarily utilized to convert kinetic energy of wind into usable electrical energy. Wind turbines are specifically calculated, using a range of computer modelling techniques, to harness the wind energy that occurs at a particular location. The respective governments of countries in all the regions, globally, offer benefit schemes to the power generators utilizing renewable source. The auctions of combined space, machinery installations in the feed-in tariffs falling under renewable portfolio are supported by the governments. The government also provides tax credits and financial support for the plant (wind farm) set up. Wind power has the preferential grants access globally. The additional cost for management of grid, which may result in wind variability, are usually not recognized by the generators of electricity through wind turbines. The cost of wind power is below the cost of fossil and nuclear power generation.

On the basis of application, the global wind turbine market is segmented into onshore and offshore applications. Offshore wind farm construction is given more impetus on due to a fact that wide, open spaces are available with maximum wind force enough for the turbine blades to continuously rotate and virtually no obstacles. The government encourages and provides desired financial assistance in wind power construction and installation, globally. The additional cost for grid management are usually not borne by the wind generators. The cost of wind power is below the cost of fossil and nuclear power generation.

On the basis of turbine capacity, the wind power market is segmented into: Up to 1 MW, 1-3 MW, 3-10 MW, and 10 MW and above. The maximum capacity turbine commercially functional today is 7.5 MW. However, China, Germany and few other European countries have developed commercially viable turbines of 10 MW and above capacities. The ongoing projects with high capacity turbines are expected to be connected to the grid by 2020. Major wind farms globally utilize up to 7.5 MW wind turbines, for offshore operations. However, some countries from the Asia Pacific (China, Australia) and European (Germany and France) regions have projects which are expected to utilize high capacity turbines with capacity up to 15 MW, for offshore operations. The onshore wind turbines capacity ranges from 5kW to 15 MW which are under operation. These high capacity wind turbines require specific conditions which is available in select regions. Major wind turbine users are now focusing more on high capacity wind turbines to reduce the wind farm size, corresponding land utilization.

Global wind turbine market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific led the global wind turbine market and was followed by Europe and North America. Together, the regions accounted a little more than 90% share of the global market.

The key turbine manufacturers, developers, suppliers and service providers are, but not limited to: ACCIONA S. A, DNV-GL, Envision Energy, Iberdrola Renewables LLC, LM Wind Power, SUZLON Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens-Gamesa Renewable Energy Systems Ltd., ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ptd., HUNTSMAN International LLC, PNE Wind AG, NEXANS S.A, MAN Engines, Ventus Wind Turbines, Inc., and Pentagonia Renovables.

Key Trends:

Wind deployment continues to be dominated by onshore wind power in terms of volume, supported by continual cost reductions

There is ongoing research and development to modify the fundamental design of wind turbines, in order to bypass some of the limitations and environmental concerns of conventional HAWTs (Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines) and VAWTs (Vertical Axis Wind Turbine).

World wind power cumulative generation capacity has reached 486 GW at the end of 2016, around 7.5% of total global power generation capacity. A record of 54.6 GW was added in 2016.

