eVantage360 Global Launch Tour to feature Elta Rahim, Ambassador in Las Vegas

eVantage360 is a Community Of Digital Entrepreneurs (C.O.D.E) that is leading the Digital Revolution as one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing Opportunities around the Globe.

They are a team of Professionals that understand Business the Challenges you face. Their Mission is to be a Crusader for companies with fewer (or limited) resources but, with Big Ideas and Vision.

eVantage360 is a Premier Leader in the Digital Arena with Revolutionary Strategies in Digital Marketing like Mobile App Development and Social Media Management and several unique strategies for small to medium sized companies. The company is also Leading the Digital Gold Pursuits with a clear understanding and strategy for CryptoCurrency Management as they share their systems on a free platform for all in the Community.

Elta Rahim has been educating people about trading the stock market, Forex and Cryptocurrency since 2012. After watching her educated friends lose their 401K’s in 2008, Elta made it her mission to share what she has learned about accumulate and keeping wealth . Elta is a published author, speaker, retired mental health advocate who cares deeply about our planet and fellow humans. This is what first attached Elta to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

To connect with Elta Rahim : http://www.eVantage360.com/elta56

“Elta Rahim is one of the more Passionate Leaders that I have met in over 20 years of training Peak Performers. We are thrilled that she is leading the Las Vegas expansion and will be a clear footprint in that growing market for us and for our Partners.” said Butch Chelliah , CEO of eVantage360.

Elta Rahim is hosting the Las Vegas eVantage360 Launch on March 10th, 2018.

SUMMIT DETAILS

DATE: March 10th

TIME: 9:00 AM PST

LOCATION: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas

Click here for Summit Details : https://goo.gl/w7eqz8

It’s happening fast. It’s big (the entire market is worth USD$200 billion worldwide). Early adopters have already benefited immensely… But is it too late to still make money from it?

No! In fact, the wave has only just started.

It’s simple; if anyone wanted to know HOW to profit from cryptocurrencies, this would be the event as eVantage360 is committed to sharing unbiased and objective insights into the Digital Currency space.

Topics that This Summit will cover:

– The basics of Cryptocurrency & Mining Strategies

– The Technology behind Cryptocurrency

– How to get started

– How to maximize returns in the Crypto Markets

The Keynote Speaker and Panelist is eVantage360 Founder and ” Cryptocurrency Enthusiast “, Mr. James Hardy, from Del Mar. James has been Trail Blazing Revolutionary Systems in Digital Currency and he will share his proven strategies on how to take advantage of this Digital Gold Rush!

For all who ever asked the question, “How and where to profit from the Cryptocurrency market?” don’t to miss the Cryptocurrency Summit.

Contact:

Elta Rahim

Tel. 702-767-4525

Email elta.rahim@gmail.com

