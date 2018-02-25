Student homestay pro that every student will love

If you are searching for a decent student homestay, look no further. You have discovered the privilege Student Accommodation in Singapore. At Student Homestay Pro, we have 15 years of involvement in dealing with foreign students. We help foreign students to sink into their International Schools in Singapore.

In Student Homestay Pro, we give full board student services, they include the accompanying:

1. We give nutritious and top notch dinners to our International Students Singapore so that they can get great food for a healthy body and solid personality.

2. All rooms in Student apartment Singapore are cleaned every day so our student homestay is constantly kept in a sterile state so that they feel great and would be able to concentrate better on their examinations.

3. Every Day Student’s clothing are washed, ironed and delivered back to the students’ room. This is particularly critical so that students can have clean garments and uniform to wear daily to their Government Schools in Singapore.

4. In Student Homestay Pro, we give fast Wi-Fi as a vital part of our student services so that students can go to the internet to finish their online homework.

5. All our rooms are fully air conditioned to give a comfortable situation to students to rest and study.

6. Our other student services include applying for student pass for the service of our students including being their support amid their stay in Singapore.

7. For the individuals who are not familiar, enrolling for AEIS exam can be befuddling. All things considered, we help students to enlist for the AEIS exam as a complimentary student service.

8. To plan for the AEIS exams, we prescribe students to learn at AEIS preparatory schools. We cooperate with trustworthy AEIS private academies and all things considered can prefer students to these schools. All our accomplice schools are special schools with educator uniquely trained to help students to pass the AEIS exams.

9. Early in the day, we give transport to students who require quick and helpful transport to come to the MRT station, so that they can drive on the train on time to reach their school on time.

10. Occasionally, we provide airport transfer to students, particularly the individuals who are not acquainted with Singapore and when guardians are not allowed to go with their kids to Singapore. Upon the demand, we can give airport transport service to these students to transport the students securely to our student homestay.