Neuromarketing Technology Market Set to See Steady Expansion During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights:

Neuromarketing is the incorporation of neuroscience with day to day market activities in order to identify and study consumer behavior and perception, based on cognitive and affective response to marketing inducements. The first step of neuromarketing includes the accumulation of information about how the target market would respond if a new product penetrates the market.

Neuroscience is beneficial in interpreting and studying the consumer perceptions and has played a vital role in enhancing behavioral predictions of consumers. Neuroscience allows research firms and marketing companies to concentrate and customize their services according to customer expectations. Accurate product positioning can be devised with the help of neuroscience to access the brain functions of the customer.

To identify the purchase decision of the consumer, most of the companies implement various technologies such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magnetoencephalography (MEG). However, heavyweight corporates and IT firms such as Google Inc. (U.S.), Neilsen Company LLC.,(U.S.), CBS, Frito-lay and A & E television have implemented neuromarketing research techniques to measure consumer behavior for their respective products. However, surging demand for the study of consumer behavior is expected to drive the neuromarketing technology market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of neuromarketing technology market include Css/Data intelligence (U.S.), Behavior and Brain Lab (Italy), Merchant Mechanics (U.S.), Neural Sense (South Africa), Neurospire Inc. (U.S.), The Neilsen Company LLC, (U.S.), Nviso (Switzerland), Olson Zaltman Associates (U.S.), Sensomotoric Instruments GMBH (Germany), Sr Labs (Italy), Synetiq Ltd. (Budapest), Cadwell Industries Inc.(U.S.), SR Research ( Canada), and Compumedics Limited (Australia)

The global Neuromarketing technology Market is expected to reach USD 100 million by 2023 growing at a 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

The neuromarketing technology is differentiated by technology, solutions, and end user.

Based on technology, the neuromarketing technology market is sub-segmented into functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magneto encephalography (MEG). Furthermore, the solutions segment is sub divided into customer experience, people engagement, and product development.

Neuromarketing technology is further divided on the basis of end user that includes retail, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer electronics.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the neuromarketing technology are categorized into five different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to be a prominent region in the neuromarketing technology market over forecast period. The U.S. is the leading country in the region owing to increase in number of solution providers of neuroscience technology. However, the U.S has a highly advanced technological infrastructure which has made them early adopters of technology and has encouraged many companies to the study consumer behavior effectively. In the light of these factors, the neuromarketing technology market is anticipated to be driven over the review period 2017-2023. Europe is also estimated to have a significant growth in the neuromarketing technology market over the next few years.

Owing to, rise in awareness of neuro technology and surging demand for neuro marketing solutions, Asia Pacific region is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023.

