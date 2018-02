Electrical Insulating Varnish Market Emerging Niche Segments and Outlook 2025

Introduction

Traditionally, fibrous materials such as paper were used as primary insulation on inductor coils. However, they carried various disadvantages related to protection from dust and moisture. In order to improve the insulation properties, a secondary insulation, which was thinner in layer, was used on coils assembled with wires. This is called impregnation. Thus, winding can be impregnated by using secondary insulation in order to fill the spaces between fibers. In the electrical & electronics industry, primary insulation is also considered as impregnated when all the spaces and gaps are filled by resin fibers. Electrical insulating varnish can be referred as primary insulation or secondary insulation depending on its impregnation.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38768

For example, it is referred as primary insulation when it is used for coating a bare conductor. However, it is referred as secondary insulation when applied to assembled windings of enameled wire. As majority of the end-users used to purchase enameled wire due to which secondary insulation is referred as insulating varnish which are majorly used in motors, transformers, generators, etc. Thus, electric insulating varnish is used to ensure that electrical devices such as sensors, transformers, motors, and generators are working by electromagnetic principle with proper electrical insulation for efficient operation. Electrical insulating varnishes have thermosetting resins such as epoxy ester and alkyd resin. Increase in demand for electric appliances across the regions is anticipated to drive the demand for electric insulating varnishes.

Market Segmentation:

Electrical insulating varnish is available in the liquid form. Electrical insulating varnish is applied by spraying, trickling, and brushing method. Based on method of application, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segmented into trickle impregnation method, Vacuum-Pressure impregnation (VPI) method, and dip and flood impregnation method. Based on type of varnishes, the electrical insulating varnish market can be divided into impregnating varnish and finishing varnishes. Trickle impregnation, dip and flood impregnation, and VPI methods are used to impregnate varnish. On the other hand, brushing and spraying methods are used to apply finishing varnishes. The major disadvantage related to the dip and flood impregnation method is that the coating is applied on unwanted parts of winding. The trickle impregnation method is advantageous, as it offers no drain loss, high retention & consistent quality. In terms of demand, the trickle impregnation method segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electrical-insulating-varnish-market.html

Based on application, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segregated into electric motors, transformers, and generators. The electric motors segment is expected to exhibit high growth rate compared to other applications. Electric motors are primarily used in various products such as household appliances, disk drives, and industrial fans. Increase in usage of all these products for industrial as well as residential purposes is anticipated to boost the demand for electrical insulating varnishes between 2017 and 2025.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held key share of the electrical insulating varnish market in 2016. It is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of large number electronic manufacturing companies in countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and India is augmenting the demand for electrical insulating varnishes in Asia Pacific.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com