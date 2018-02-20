Global LED Lighting Market 2017 Research, Share, Size, Growth, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The rapid advancement in technology, encourage the invention of better and cost effective technology. The light-emitting diode (LED) is one of today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technologies. LED is a highly energy efficient lighting technology, and has the potential to fundamentally change the future of lighting. LED is very different from incandescent bulbs and CFLs, the differentiating factor is LEDs are the size of a fleck of pepper, and a mix of red, green, and blue LEDs is typically used to make white light.

The key drivers of LED Lighting Market is strong government support, focus on LED standardization, boom in real estate sector, organized retail market, improvement in rural electrictification and growing population are theignificant drivers of the LED lighting market. The advantages of LED lighting include high intensity of brightness, high energy efficiency, low radiated heat, high reliability, negligible UV rays and long life span.

The LED lighting market is segmented on the basis of installation type, product and application. On the basis of installation type it consists of retrofit installation. The retrofit installation involves a multitude of tasks that must complete, before the consumers begin to remove or install cable. The retrofit requires to address a unique set of circumstances, determined by the scope and design of the cabling installation. Some retrofits involves a simple expansion of a phone system or a data network. Others may involve voice and data systems, security and fire-alarm systems and an upgrade to the backbone or horizontal-cabling infrastructure.

The LED Lighting Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 105 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2860

Key Players:

Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Osram Licht AG(Germany),

Cree Inc. (U.S.),

Cooper Industries,

(Ireland),

Virtual Extension (Israel),

Dialight Plc. (U.K.),

Zumtobel Group AG (Austria),

Samsung (South Korea),

Sharp Corporation (Japan),

Segments:

LED Lighting market for segment on the basis of Installation Type, Product and Application.

LED Lighting Market by Installation Type:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

LED Lighting Market by Product:

Lamps

Luminaires

LED Lighting Market by Application:

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of LED lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid infrastructure activities across different industries has driven the market of LED lighting market in Asia-Pacific region followed by European region. Europe held the largest share of the global LED lighting market and is set to dominate the world marketplace. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for outdoor application paired with stringent energy efficiency regulation.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/led-lighting-market-2860

Study Objectives of LED Lighting Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the LED lighting market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the LED lighting market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of installation type, product and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the LED lighting

Intended Audience

Networking and Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Automobile Manufacturers

Construction Companies

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com