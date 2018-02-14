This report studies in Global White Mineral Oil (Petroleum) market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

The analysts at QY Research Groups provide clients with the latest information about the intricate details of the market with respect to leading regions, players, products and applications.

The Global White Mineral Oil (Petroleum) Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Polystyrene Market

Phytosanitary Industry

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

Animal Vaccines

Other

The leading players in the market are

ExxonMobil

Sonneborn

Paraffin Oils

Savita

Unicorn Petroleum

Suncor Energy

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Shell

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Lubline

SK

Zhonghai Nanlian

Asian Oil Company

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Kinematic Viscosity (<10)

Kinematic Viscosity (10-20)

Kinematic Viscosity (20-50)

Kinematic Viscosity (50>)

The market covers the following regions

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

