Report examines the Beverage Packaging Market for the period 2015- 2025. The primary objective of the report is to analyse the underlying factors that are driving growth of the futuristic outlook market: Beverage packaging, which is significantly transforming buying habits of consumers across various markets. Product innovation, low-cost packaging, sustainable & convenient packaging, rising urbanization, increasing disposable income and enhanced purchasing power are some of the major drivers of the beverage packaging market.

The beverage packaging market report commences with an overview & introduction of the global market focusing on its various segment and major players. In the next section, FMI covers the beverage packaging market performance in terms of market dynamics. This section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand sides, which are influencing the beverage packaging market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the beverage packaging report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The primary focus of the section that follows is to analyse the beverage packaging market by adoption among various segments; the primary beverage packaging product type covered under the scope of the report are glass bottles, plastic bottles, cans, liquid packaging cartons (brick, gable-top etc.), pouch/sachet and others. Each product type has been analysed by application segments; for instance, value of plastic bottles, glass bottles or cans in CSD/soda etc. Moreover, the market is segmented by raw materials into glass, plastic, metal and paper/paperboard. Plastic segment has been sub-segmented as PET, HDPE/LDPE and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into beer, alcoholic drinks, dairy beverages, carbonated soft drink (CSD)/soda, juice/soft drinks, mineral water and energy drinks/RTD beverages.

As highlighted earlier, the beverage packaging market is segmented on the basis of raw material, product type, application and region. Raw materials has been forecasted by both value and volume in the report through 2015 – 2025. In terms of volume, the glass segment accounted for the largest share due to greater weight than plastic or paper/paperboard. Metal beverage packaging largely consists of aluminium, followed by steel. These are primarily used to manufacture cans and as coating materials in liquid packaging cartons.

The next section of the report highlights beverage packaging adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the beverage packaging ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the beverage packaging market at a global level and also analyses the degree to which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Regional market has been assessed by product type; for instance, value of plastic/glass bottle, can or liquid cartons in North America etc.

All the above sections, by product type, by application and by region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the beverage packaging market for the period 2015 – 2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the beverage packaging market size, we have considered revenue generated from sales of beverage packaging products by various manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the beverage packaging market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the beverage packaging market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also provide analysis on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the beverage packaging market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the beverage packaging market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key beverage packaging application segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and product segment revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from sales and delivery perspective in the beverage packaging market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of beverage packaging technology and regions, Future Market Insights developed the Beverage Packaging Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, beverage packaging competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in beverage packaging product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are plastic bottle, liquid cartons and can manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the beverage packaging value chain and potential customers for the same.

Major players in the Beverage packaging market includes Ampac Holdings, LLC, Amcor Limited, Alcoa Inc., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Rexam PLC, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, SIG Combibloc, Ardagh Group S.A., Tetra Laval International S.A. and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Ball Corporation, Rexam Plc and Crown Holdings Inc. are market leaders in can packaging, while Tetra Laval International S.A. and SIG Combibloc produce highly-functional and innovative liquid packaging cartons for application in dairy beverages, juice and soft drinks.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

· Beer

· Alcoholic Drinks

· Dairy

· CSD/Soda

· Juice/Soft Drinks

· Mineral/Bottled Water

· Energy Drinks/Ready to Drink (RTD) Beverages

By Product Type

· Bottles

· Cans

· Liquid Cartons

· Pouch/Sachets

· Others (Yogurt pots, Bulk Packaging etc.)

Key Regions

· North America

· Latin America

· Western Europe

· Eastern Europe

· Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

· Japan

· Middle East and Africa

Key Companies

· Ampac Holdings, LLC.

· Amcor Limited.

· Alcoa Inc.

· Ball Corporation

· Crown Holdings, Inc.

· Owens-Illinois, Inc.

· Rexam PLC.

· Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

· SIG Combibloc

· Ardagh Group S.A.

· Tetra Laval International S.A.

· Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

