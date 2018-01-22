Latest industry research report on: Global Automotive Engine Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An engine is a device that helps convert the chemical energy of fuel into mechanical energy to produce power. The internal combustion (IC) engine used in the automobiles is fueled by petrol, diesel, propane or natural gas. The growth of the automotive engines is hindered with the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Among the types of the engine, in-line engines, which accounted for around 73% of the share in 2016 are the widely used engines in automobiles.

Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive engine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.00% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1345147

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive engine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1345147/global-automotive-engine-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Cummins

General Motors

Fiat

Ford Motor Company

Toyota

Volkswagen

Other prominent vendors

BMW

Daimler Group

Honda

Hyundai

Mitsubishi Motors

PSA Group

Renault

Suzuki

Volvo

Market driver

Increase in engine downsizing

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1345147/global-automotive-engine-market-research-reports

Market challenge

High cost associated with new vehicle development

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Development of multi-fuel engines

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz