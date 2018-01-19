“The Report Global Automotive V2X Market Research Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the global Automotive V2X market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive V2X in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive V2X market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Continental AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Tomtom N.V.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Mobileye NV

PTC Inc.

Autotalks Limited

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

DSRC

Cellular

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger

Commercial

