Market Highlights:

Actuation systems form an integral part of a commercial aircraft, and almost every movable part has an actuator; for example, actuators extend and retract landing gears, monitor and control velocity, control engine speed by adjusting levers and flaps. Different sources of energy such as electricity, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure, which convert energy into motion, are used to operate the actuation systems.

In the recent years, the aircraft actuation system manufacturers have moved toward the developing countries like Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Egypt, Algeria, Libya, and Morocco. It offers an opportunity to third-party companies to partner with OEMs and creates MRO service centers in these areas, as these countries project a significant increase in air travel, in the forthcoming years.

Lightweight seat designs that emit a low level of noise and require little maintenance have seen a marked increase over the past few years due to the growing demand for aircraft. The global commercial aircraft seat actuation systems market is also fueled by rising aircraft orders, premium activities for passengers, and convenient seating designs. These factors also enable safer and efficient pilot operation. Demand for innovative products in the aircraft seat actuation systems market will also provide growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

For example, the business class seat actuation systems accounted for a market share of 32% ($48 million) in 2014. This can be attributed to the growing demand for premium air travel across the globe. In 2013, Nuremberg, Bühler Motor, and Dornier Technologie collaborated to develop PAXCOM, the next-generation aircraft seat actuation system. It is an innovative solution for integrated seat actuation for business class and first class aircraft seats. In addition, it ensures a reduction in aircraft noise by 30%, is lightweight, and enables cost savings.

Major Key Players

Honeywell,

Parker Aerospace,

UTC Aerospace Systems,

Eaton Corporation Plc,

Liebherr,

Moog,

Curtiss Wright,

Saab AB,

Woodward Inc.,

Triumph Group Inc.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 2017:- Eaton’s fuel-system technology supported Boeing’s 777x advancements. The company updated and adapted a variety of proven 777 and 787 fuel components for the 777X, including fuel boost pumps, override and jettison pumps, motor-operated shut-off valves and actuators.

2015:- Liebherr-Aerospace signed a contract with Boeing, to provide high-lift actuators for Boeing 777X, the new wide-body military transport aircraft.

2013:- Moog had an agreement with the Embraer Group, to supply the flight control actuators and related control electronics for Embraer’s second-generation E-Jet family.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in global Commercial Aircraft Actuation System Market. A number of the major actuation system OEMs are present in the region, resulting in a high market share of the region. Moreover, it is expected that approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035, which would create an opportunity for the major and prominent companies of the region.

Concurrently, Asia Pacific is an emerging region in the long-haul international market and it relies heavily on the small and medium wide-body aircraft. As a result, a number of such airlines have been entering into service, recently such as Indigo, Tigerair Singapore, Tigerair Australia, and Air Asia. Over the years, with the increasing incomes, there has been a high demand for air travel in the region, which stimulated larger developments of airplanes. It is expected that by 2035, more than 16,000 aircraft would be delivered in the region. As a result, it is expected that the commercial aircraft actuation system market in Asia-Pacific would grow at a steady pace, during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The global commercial aircraft actuation system market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront market growth. In addition, global footprint network, R&D investments, and strong client base have become the key areas to gain an edge over the competitors.

Honeywell, Parker Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Eaton, Liebherr, Moog, Curtiss Wright, Saab AB, Woodward Inc., and Triumph Group Inc. are the major companies in the market, which compete in terms of availability, quality, price, and technology. They primarily focus on the implementation of lightweight materials, electric technologies, and robust systems. Although the international players are dominating the market, regional and foreign players with small market shares also have a presence. The international players may strengthen their presence worldwide through acquisitions during the forecast period. It has also been forecast that improvement of the global economic scenario, is fueling the market growth, thereby making it an ideal time to launch new commercial aircraft actuation systems and increase the global market share.