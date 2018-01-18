Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices are used for delivering pure oxygen (100%) to the tissues under higher atmospheric pressures. In hyperbaric oxygen chambers or devices, the atmospheric pressure is increased from one to three times higher than normal atmospheric pressure. This report provides the market analysis for various hyperbaric oxygen chambers used for providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The stakeholders of this report comprise existing oxygen chamber manufacturers and organizations involved in distribution of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices as well as new players who wish to make a debut in the market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market and assists in understanding the various market administrating factors. The market overview section offers analysis of the overall trends and market dynamics such as market driving factors, restraining factors and opportunities which currently govern the dynamics of the overall hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market. Additionally, the section also provides and predicts the future circumstances of the market. Market dynamics tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis is also included in this study to provide logical analysis about the competitive status of the current hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market, and market attractiveness analysis illustrates the market viewpoint in various regions across the world. The executive summary provided in this report provides exhaustive insights about the study process and the market in a summarized form. Furthermore, it includes a market snapshot, which provides a glance into the current scenario of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market in terms of current and future market size and growth. Market dynamics tools such as market share analysis and value chain analysis have also been included in the market overview section of the report to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the overall market scenario in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market.

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is segmented based on type of products, applications and geography. The market is segmented into the major type of products used for delivering hyperbaric oxygen therapy such as monoplace hyperbaric oxygen chambers, multiplace hyperbaric oxygen chambers and topical hyperbaric oxygen chambers. By applications, the study includes major application areas where hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used frequently. Application areas such as wound healing, decompression sickness, infections, gas embolism and others which include anemia, acute traumatic ischemia, traumatic brain injury as well as carbon monoxide poisoning have been considered and analyzed in the respective part. The market size estimations for the period from 2012 to 2020 have been provided for each of the major products and applications mentioned above in terms of USD million. Along with the market size estimations which was projected considering 2013 as the base year and 2012 as the historical year, the CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 have also been provided.

In terms of regional analysis, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market has been segmented into four key geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). Market revenue estimations for each of these geographies has been provided in the report for the period of 2012 to 2020 in terms of USD million along with respective CAGR for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. This study further provides recommendations for market players of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market, which include aspects that may play a decisive role in improving the market share of the players in the near future. The study also advices actions that need to be considered to achieve success for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices manufacturers and distributors globally.

The report concludes with in-depth profiles of leading players, which include key information about the major organizations dynamically involved in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market. The report profiles the key market players in terms of company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments. The key companies profiled in this study are ETC BioMedical Systems, Fink Engineering Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, Hearmec Co., Ltd., Hyperbaric SAC, IHC Hytech B.V., OxyHeal Health Group, Sechrist Industries, Inc. and SOS Medical Group, Ltd. Market share analysis of the organizations operating in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market would help new entrants to understand the key business policies and to identify the product portfolio of the existing companies for intensifying their position in the market.

