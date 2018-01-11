Latest industry research report on: Global Muconic Acid Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Muconic acid is a chemical compound; it is a dicarboxylic acid that contains two carboxylic functional groups and is denoted as -COOH. Muconic acid is produced by the enzymatic degradation of sugars. The derivatives of muconic acid are used to manufacture a variety of products such as lubricants, carpets, plastics, and textiles. Adipic acid and caprolactam are the derivatives of muconic acid. Muconic acid is catalytically converted into adipic acid. The major industrial application of adipic acid and HDMA is in manufacturing nylon 66.
Technavios analysts forecast the global muconic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global muconic acid market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Muconic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amyris
Merck
Myriant
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
TCI Chemicals
Toronto Research Chemicals
Market driver
Growing demand for nylon fibers
Market challenge
Threat of substitutes
Market trend
Preference for bio-based muconic acid
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
