Growing consumerization of IT coupled with rising demand for cloud workspace solution are expected to drive India virtual desktop market through 2022

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, “India Virtual Desktop Market By Product Type, By Deployment, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022”, the virtual desktop market in India is projected to grow at a skyrocketing CAGR of 54% through 2022. Robust market growth is anticipated on account of growing consumerization of IT, emerging mobility trends (Bring or Choose Your Own Device), adoption of network virtualization technologies (Software Defined Networking, Network Functions Virtualization) and burgeoning security concerns. Furthermore, increasing adoption of SMACT (Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud and Internet of Things) supporting business models across various sectors like BFSI, Government, IT & ITeS, education and aerospace, is expected to further fuel the country’s virtual desktop market in the coming years.

Browse 28 market data Figures and 26 Tables spread through 127 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “India Virtual Desktop Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-virtual-desktop-market/1667.html

On the basis of product type, India virtual desktop market is segmented into SaaS cloud based virtual desktop, DaaS cloud based virtual desktop, IaaS cloud based virtual desktop and Private hosted cloud based virtual desktop. SaaS cloud based segment accounted for the highest share in India virtual desktop market in 2016, followed by IaaS cloud based virtual desktop and DaaS cloud based virtual desktop segments. Virtual desktop solutions find an extensive usage in IT & ITeS sector, thereby making it the dominant end use sector in India virtual desktop market in 2016. However, virtual desktop solutions are likely to witness an increase in deployment in BFSI sector on account of its various advantages like centralized data storage, management, remote client access, business agility, workforce mobility and reduced CAPEX and OPEX.

Among regions, South India dominated the India virtual desktop market in 2016, predominantly on account of huge prevalence of IT & ITeS sector in the region. Owing to its increasing penetration in India virtual desktop market, growing consumer base and collaboration with other leading virtual desktop solution providers, VMware Software India Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the leading player in 2016. Other major market players operating in India include Citrix India Private Limited and Microsoft India Corporation.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=1667

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“With rapidly evolving IT sector and increasing adoption of SMACT technologies, virtual desktop solutions are likely to witness a surge in demand over the next five years. Furthermore, there is an increasing requirement for mobile workforce and data telecommuting being witnessed in India, which is anticipated to further push demand for virtual desktops. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness and other advantages of virtual desktop solutions, make them the favorable choice across various sectors, thereby steering growth of India virtual desktop market during the forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Virtual Desktop Market by Product Type, By Deployment, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” has evaluated the future growth potential of India virtual desktop market and has also provided the statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities prevalent in India virtual desktop market.

Browse Related Reports

Global IoT Security Market By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security & Others), By Solution (Identity Access Management, Encryption & Others), By End Use Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-iot-security-market/1509.html

Global Telecom Cloud Market By Type (Services & Solutions), By End User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, etc.), By Application (Billing & Provisioning, Traffic Management, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-telecom-cloud-market-by-type-services-solutions-by-end-user-bfsi-media-entertainment-etc-by-application-billing-provisioning-traffic-management-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-opportunities/1008.html

Global Computer Aided Engineering Market By Product Type (Finite Element Analysis & Computational Fluid Dynamics), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-computer-aided-engineering-market-by-product-type-finite-element-analysis-computational-fluid-dynamics-by-end-use-industry-automotive-aerospace-defense-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-opportunities/1046.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Connect with us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research