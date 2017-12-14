Manthan, a global leader in AI-powered advanced analytics solutions and a recognized innovator in bringing pathbreaking, intuitive solutions to retailers worldwide has been named in the Visionary Leaders Quadrant in MarketsandMarkets’ latest report titled ‘Retail Analytics Market Global Forecast to 2022′. The report features the top global retail analytics companies with a wide range of solutions for the retail market.

According to the report, visionary leaders have strong and established product portfolios combined with a very strong market presence. Manthan’s comprehensive product portfolio covers all critical application areas such as Merchandising, Pricing, Inventory, Assortment, Forecasting, Customer Management across key business functions like Sales, Marketing, Store Operations and Supply Chain. The maturity of the solution, as well as breadth and depth of its offering is reflected in a perfect evaluation score of 4/4. Manthan also received a high score for its business strategy resulting in an overall market ranking of 4, next to IBM, Oracle and Microsoft.

“The report forecasts the global retail analytics market on the basis of several criteria including applications, business functions, deployment models, organization size, end users and regions. It features the top 25 global retail analytics companies with a wide range of solutions,” said Rakhi Vig, AVP, MarketsandMarkets.

Manthan’s retail analytics solutions, underpinned by Manthan Maya, its AI platform, provides retailers easy access to predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities. Its innovations with natural language interfaces (voice and text) will continue to bolster the offerings, making it simple for retail business users to consume and act on data-driven insights when it matters.

“We are delighted to be named a visionary leader by MarketsandMarkets. We believe AI and prescriptive analytics are shifting the way retailers use data and act on insights, enabling precise, intelligent and timely decisions across every retail function. These are key differentiators for Manthan’s offerings and compelling reasons for modern retailers to adopt next generation analytics solutions as they seek to unify retail customer experience,” said Sameer Narula, Chief Product Officer, Manthan.

“Among the evolving retail analytics technologies, machine learning and artificial intelligence will be instrumental in improving customer shopping experience and help retailers to drive sales and increase customer loyalty significantly,” claims the report. Manthan has been a forerunner in making these technologies accessible to retailers in their everyday decision making.

Manthan will be exhibiting its suite of AI-powered advanced analytics products at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Convention & Expo to be held between January 14-16, 2017 at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Meet Manthan’s Analytics experts to experience Manthan’s AI-powered prescriptive analytics in action at booth #4311.