Cloud Infrastructure Service Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MARKET INSIGHTS:

Cloud infrastructure services allow organizations to manage enterprise data and operations by providing open private cloud deployment model. The global cloud infrastructure service market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 11% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are estimated to be faster deployment, high scalability and cost effectiveness of the cloud infrastructure services. Furthermore, a paradigm shift in IT sector from server centric to service centric and an ability of the cloud infrastructure services to enhance the efficiency and increase business productivity are also estimated to fuel the growth of the market across the globe.

The key driver of the cloud infrastructure services market is estimated to be the various benefits offered by the cloud infrastructure services to enterprises such as rapid deployment, eliminated maintenance cost and optimization of capital expenditure. Also, cloud infrastructure services assist in improving compliance and security profile, disaster recovery plans and business continuity, decreases IT staff and structure and thus results in reducing the overall cost. Furthermore, it also assists enterprises in shifting towards more dynamic structure, which is required in times of changing business requirements. These are the key feature of the cloud infrastructure services which is driving the growth of the market.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Data safety and security concern are estimated to be the major constraint on the growth of the market, along with it high-cost initial investment is also estimated to be the major challenge in the growth of the market. Besides these petty constraints, cloud infrastructure services market is yet to explore its full potential. High adoption rate among SMEs and rising trend of bringing your own device (BOYD) and mobility are developing numerous expansion opportunities for the growth of the market.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS:

Global cloud infrastructure service market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global disaster recovery as a service market owing to high adoption rate of cloud infrastructure services in the end-user industry. Furthermore, presence of key players of DRAAS market such as Amazon Web Services and Google Inc. are also estimated to back the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to high adoption rate among SMEs in the region.

Competitive Insights:

Key players in the cloud infrastructure market are Amazon Web Services, AT&T Inc., Bluelock, CA Technologies, Cable and Wireless Communication, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Scaling Inc., Datapipe Inc., Equinix Inc., Geminare, Google Inc., HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Layeredtech, Microsoft Corporation, Nexica, Opsource, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Salesforce and Verizon Enterprise Solution. To sustain in the highly competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch and expansion. For example: in 2016, Amazon Web Services announces the acquisition of the Cloud9 a San Francisco based company to develop an integrated development environment.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MARKET BY SERVICE TYPE

o CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK

o APPLICATION DELIVERY NETWORK

o COLOCATION SERVICES

o INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE

o PLATFORM AS A SERVICES

o MANAGED HOSTING

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

o PUBLIC CLOUD

o PRIVATE CLOUD

o HYBRID CLOUD

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MARKET BY END-USERS

o BFSI

o HEALTHCARE

o GOVERNMENT

o EDUCATION

o ENERGY

o MANUFACTURING

o RETAIL

o IT AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS

o MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

o RESEARCH AND CONSULTING SERVICES

o OTHERS

OMR REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91-731-4958007

Mobile No. +917803040404

https://www.linkedin.com/company/7928317