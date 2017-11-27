Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Kombucha Market (Herbs & Spices, Citrus, Apple, Coconut & Mangoes, Flowers, and Others) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, the global kombucha market was valued at around USD 1062.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2457.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 25.0% between 2017 and 2022.

Kombucha is fermented drink produced by a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. Kombucha drink is recognized worldwide for its detoxifying, energizing and overall health-supportive properties. Many people use kombucha for medicinal purposes.

The market is mainly driven by increasing consumer disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and others are expected to have a positive impact on kombucha market. The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming probiotic on a regular basis is further expected to drive the demand for kombucha in the near future. However, kombucha recall incidences and high distribution & inventory carrying cost are expected to curb the market growth within the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing investment in research and development to increase product portfolio is expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.

Some of the key flavors include herbs & spices, citrus, apple, coconut & mangoes, flowers, and others. Herbs & spices and coconut held the highest share of the total market in terms of revenue in 2016. This growth can be attributed to key companies focusing on different exotic flavors combining herbs & spices for the production of flavored fermented tea. Citrus is another important segment of this market and is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come.

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into supermarkets, health stores, and others. Supermarkets play a prominent role in distributing this kombucha product. This segment is expected to witness strong growth in the near future. Wal-Mart and other retailers signed an agreement with brewers for the distribution of kombucha drinks. The presence of kombucha drinks in online stores is expected to grow over the forecast period.

By geography, North America was the leading segment and it held the largest share of total revenue generated in 2016. Asia Pacific was the second largest regional market due to high disposable income coupled with rising demand for a fortified beverage in developing countries China and India. Latin America is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period. Strong demand for kombucha drinks coupled with considerable economic growth in countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, and Argentina is anticipated to boost demand in the region in the years to come.

Some of the key players in the market such as GT’s Kombucha Company, Reed’s Inc., Live Soda Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH., Buchi Kombucha, and others.

