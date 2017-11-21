Radhika Choudary, Co-Founder of Freyr Energy was one among the top 10 winners at the 7th edition of Women Entrepreneur Quest (WEQ) 2017. Applicants were evaluated based on their product and business model. Radhika is the only Hyderabad based entrepreneur of the 10 winners who were chosen from 257 applications received across India.

The Women Entrepreneur Quest (WEQ) is a unique contest for technology startups founded by women organized by The AnitaB.org India, a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of women in computing and technology. The finale was conducted on Friday at the Grace Hopper Celebration India 2017 (GHCI 17). All winners will go on an all-expenses-paid experiential learning visit to the Silicon Valley, US.

Freyr Energy is a Hyderabad based full service solar provider with operations in India and Ghana. The company’s products range from Rooftop Systems, Petrol Pumps, Solar Water Pumps to Microgrids. In the last three years, Freyr has installed over 850+ solar systems across 14 states, impacting over 62,000+ lives in rural India and Ghana.

Geetha Kannan, Managing Director, AnitaB.org India said, “Technology startups are driving innovation for almost all industries. The percentage of male entrepreneurs is much more than the women and we have to work towards making it 50:50. Women need to be equally included in driving innovation and economic growth that should be enjoyed by all, irrespective of one’s gender. It has been encouraging to have the support of our partners DST, Government of India and IUSSTF in growing women entrepreneurs in technology.”

Commenting on the accomplishment, Radhika Choudary, Co-Founder, Freyr Energy said, “This is a very proud moment for Freyr Energy and for me to be chosen amongst top 10 winners at the WEQ. The win stands as testimony to our differentiated and innovated offering and to the solid growth plans that have been chartered for the company. I look forward to the learning visit in the US, and thank Anita.B org for organizing WEQ.”