Fix problems opening Norton This problem can happen after you update Norton. To fix the problem, restart the computer. If you experience this problem with Norton for Mac, read Fix problems opening Norton for Mac. STEP 1 Restart the computer Exit all the programs. Restart the computer. If the problem persists, go to Step 2. STEP 2 Download and run the Norton Remove and Reinstall tool If you have Norton Family installed, uninstall it before you run the Norton Remove and Reinstall tool. Download the Norton Remove and Reinstall tool. Save the file to the Windows desktop. On some browsers, the file is automatically saved to its default location. To open the Downloads window in your browser, press the Ctrl + J key. Double-click the NRnR icon. Read the license agreement, and click Agree. Click Remove & Reinstall. You may see the Remove button if your Norton product is from your service provider. Click Continue or Remove. Click Restart Now. After the computer restarts, follow the on-screen instructions to reinstall Norton.
