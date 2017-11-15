Trading for Aries Telecoms has been encouraging for past some time and on the other hand the company has continued to secure new clients, demonstrated by the recent successful awards of several new contracts.

The Directors are confident about the prospects for the Group in the future, and are continuing to explore opportunities to maintain revenue growth through a combination of domestic and regional activities and expect that the Group is well placed to develop its business in line with its stated strategy of expanding services in South-East Asia. To know more visit: http://www.ariestelecoms.com.my