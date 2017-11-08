Bangalore: Greenwood High International School students emerged victorious in Eagle Cup basketball and badminton competitions, hosted by Indus International School recently. Around 10 schools from Bangalore participated in this tournament in 5 disciplines which included Football, Basketball, Lawn Tennis, Badminton and Cricket.

Greenwood High students won the ‘10th & below basketball girls Championship’ by defeating Bishop Cotton Girls by 30-17 in the finals. Janav Keerti of Grade 10 was awarded the ‘Top Scorer’ of the Championship in basketball.

Roshni Venkat of grade 9 played single in the finals against Indus International School with scores of 21- 5 and 21 -7. For the doubles, she teamed up with Malaaika defeating Indus once again by scores of 21- 7 and 21- 9 and winning the Badminton championship. Roshni was also bestowed the honor of the ‘Best Player’ in the tournament.