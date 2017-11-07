New Delhi 7th November, 2017 – The Hindi and English News channels from TV Today Network Ltd, Aaj Tak and India Today TV have won the top awards across multiple categories at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 . Aaj Tak, the nation’s undisputed No.1 News channel won the award for the Best Hindi News Channel making this the 16th time that the channel has been conferred with this coveted award. In addition, India Today TV was also awarded the Best English News Channel.

Commenting on the milestone, Ms. Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group said, ‘It is a very proud moment to be part of a thriving industry which entertains and informs our country. Aaj tak has been India’s No. 1 News channel for 17 years but for the first time we have crossed the 200million mark of viewership and are competing with top GEC channels’.

The other awards won by TV Today Network’s team at the ITA 2017, include Best Anchor – Rajdeep Sardesai, the Best News Show – News Room on India Today TV, Best Television Event Show – Agenda Aaj Tak and Best Editing – Gaurav Khera for Defender of India on India Today TV.