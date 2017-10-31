“Growing egg consumption & rising poultry meat demand backed by strong policy support from state governments help poultry feed market”, Says RNCOS

Poultry Feed market has shown a remarkable growth with significant production of quality broilers and layers in the country. With respect to the global feed production, Asia is dominating the market followed by Europe and America. Backed by various state governments, the Indian poultry feed market is gaining more acceptance of being a highly nutritious commercial feed, providing low FCR and resulting in the increase in quality and quantity production of poultry.

Our recent research report titled, “India Poultry Feed Market Opportunities” highlights existing and future opportunities in Indian poultry feed industry. Growing adoption of commercial broiler feed coupled with improved poultry breed is forecast to take poultry feed consumption to over 27 Million Tonnes by 2019-20. Nutritious feed fed to the broilers leads to sound meat production in just 6-8 weeks, resulting into strong meat production.

Despite the strong growth, poultry feed industry has been affected by multitude of factors over the past decade and increase in the prices of the essential raw materials, majorly maize and soya bean is one of them. Small poultry farmers continue to feed conventional feed to their broilers and layers due to high prices of commercial poultry feed. This adversely affects their income as output continues to remain low. In 2016-17, around 11.49 Million Tonnes of soya bean and 25 Million Tonnes of maize were produced in the country, and a major part of soya bean produced was exported, creating a scarcity for domestic consumption. Further, in 2016-17, soya bean prices increased to INR 27,750 a Tonne against INR 26,000 a Tonne, in 2015-16. Similarly, the maize prices have also increased to INR 13,650 a Tonne from INR 13,250 a Tonne during the same period.

The disease occurrence in the poultry birds affects the poultry feed industry significantly. It has been observed that during the disease outbreak, the demand for the feed generally decreases. Oversupply of the poultry feed in such circumstances leads to the price erosion, and affects the profitability margins of the feed manufacturers. India has had avian influenza outbreaks several times since year 2011. In 2016, six different avian influenza outbreaks were reported in the states of Tripura, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, and Punjab. Although the influenza break through was confined to a limited area, such outbreaks pose a threat to the poultry feed and its allied industry.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Poultry-Feed-Market

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm