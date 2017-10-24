For Immediate Release

WOULD YOU DATE DONALD TRUMP?

Donald Trump lost the women’s vote by twelve percentage points in the 2016 Presidential Election. But when it comes to marriage, he is clearly the lady’s choice. Most single women would react with horror if someone suggested they date a Trump-like man, but that’s what millions secretly want.

President Trump has five qualities that most single women find irresistible: Older (71), Taller (6’3”), Wealthier (Billionaire), Better-educated (he went to the finest schools), and Dominant Alpha Male. Unfortunately they often end up with narcissistic womanizers like the President, who lie and cheat on them.

Sadly, they totally ignore millions of fine men who are the polar opposites of Donald Trump: Younger, Shorter, Poorer, Less-educated, and Shy. This type of man is invisible at parties. Perhaps women should open their eyes and notice all the great guys out there who lack the flamboyance of our Commander in Chief, but who are Honest and Faithful.

Rich Gosse is the author of The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love. He presents a clear plan for meeting bachelors who are the polar opposites of Mr. Trump and forging happy, loving, lasting relationships. He is keynoting two singles conventions at large nightclubs in November: The National Singles Convention, Saturday, November 3, 7pm, at Session 73 in New York City; and The Singles Against Trump Convention, November 9, 8pm, at Ultrabar in Washington DC.

Mr. Gosse is the chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization; and Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. He is the author of 8 previous books on dating, including Singles Guide to America, You CAN Hurry Love, and A Good Man is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey) His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The London Times, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Playboy, Playgirl, etc. His personal website is www.richgosse.com.

Rich Gosse is available for media interviews by emailing rich@richgosse.com or calling 415-479-3800. More information about the singles conventions in New York and DC is available at www.SinglesAgainstTrump.com.