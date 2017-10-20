Seychelles is an attractive jurisdiction where you can utilize offshore company formation services to establish an IBC (International Business Company) and enjoy the advantages of a confidential, tax-free, and secure business environment. Offshore company formation in Seychelles has been open since the International Business Companies Act was passed in 1994. It continues to thrive with its exceptional regulations for protecting businesses, flexible structure, and favorable legislation. With nearly 200,000 Seychelles IBC’s formed to date (2017) it is among the best jurisdictions and most popular jurisdictions where you can set up your offshore company.

There are many reasons why you should consider an offshore company formation in Seychelles. For starters, the country is a thriving offshore financial center, with a healthy formation market of between 10,000 to 20,000 new offshore companies each year that continues to have success because of its good selection of offshore services, efficacy, and innovative services. Businesses and investors from around the world continue to recognize the benefits of offshore company formation services in Seychelles due to the benefits of having an IBC, such as strict confidentiality, low cost, and flexible regulations for incorporation. This way, the formation process is more secure, efficient and simplified.

Seychelles may be a good place to start an offshore company if you are seeking a jurisdiction that has tax-free opportunities and robust regulations pertaining to the privacy of firms. Consider getting help directly from a reputable provider of offshore company formation services that is licensed and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority. With their help, you can be guided by seasoned experts in understanding the critical regulatory requirements and company laws in Seychelles. They can serve as your personal advisor who will assess your business objectives & requirements to find the best solution.

When preparing your offshore company formation in Seychelles, you need to prepare documents like the Articles of Association, Memorandum of Association, Resolution appointing the directors, share register, first resolution of directors, and register of directors. Share certificates are optional, and a Nominee Shareholder Agreement is provided only when you have nominee shareholder services. Power of Attorney may be required if you are using professional director services. An offshore company formation service provider licensed with the FSA will help you with everything you need, including the registration of all important documents with the right registrar. You will need to register with the Seychelles Financial Services Authority if you are forming an IBC, and the Registrar General, Companies Division for other company formations.