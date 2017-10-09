Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority affairs,Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal Tourism Minister Maharashtra, Boney Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kapoor,,N Chandra attended PHD Chamber Global Film Tourism Conclave at Novotel, Juhu.

Film tourism potential of destinations showcased during the Conclave encouraging Film Makers

Realizing the huge potential Films are having in promoting destinations PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organized the Global Film Tourism Conclave with the theme ‘Promoting Destinations through Films’ at Hotel Novotel Mumbai Juhu.

Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was the chief guest who assured the film industry to bridge in the gap prevailing. The session also witnessed, Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, Tourism Minister Govt of Maharashtra who spoke in length about the initiatives by Maharashtra Government promoting state tourism. Besides, veterans of the Indian film industry Mukesh Bhatt, Boney Kapoor, N. Chandra and Kunal Kapoor, Sudhakar Sharma, Prem Bhatia, Music director singer Vickey Prasad, Magician Ugesh Sarkar, Aashish Singh from Yashraj Films, Kulmeet Makkar, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media, Imran -Aditya from Travelegend.com ,Rajat Rawail ,Satinder Singh Pal Ahuja Hon Counsel of Georgia were among others present at the occasion.

While narrating their experiences of Film Shootings in India, most of the producers demanded to curb the lengthy process of approvals and permissions to shoot. Boney Kapoor stressed upon to create an uniform single window system across India to get the permissions, while Mukesh Bhatt who had shot over 64 bollywood films on international locations told shooting in Indian location is a cumbersome job.

Radu Dobre, Ambasador, Romania & Zigmund Bertok, Ambassador Slovak Republic, in adittion to State tourism boards like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab have given presentations on the incentive schemes for shooting a film in their destinations. International Production Houses like Family Film Entertainment also given presentation on their expertise on film making.

Mukesh Gupta, Chairman-Tourism Committee, PHDCCI, said, “The objective of organizing this conclave was to promote Film Tourism, highlighting the tourism destinations across India and abroad to encourage Indian as well as Foreign Film Makers to shoot films there. As per a survey, Indians top the tourism charts for the number of tourists visiting the famous locations abroad.

Anil Khaitan, Senior Vice President, PHDCCI told films are a great source of showcasing any country’s culture, heritage and vast economic potentials. We are certain that our initiative will surely turn out to be highly fruitful in promoting and creating awareness about the untapped potential of Film Tourism in India, hence we wanted Indian films to portray the same”.

Rajan Sehgal, Co-Chairman- Tourism Committee, PHDCCI, said, “Film Tourism is rapidly gaining popularity with Indian films reaching out to different untapped locations across the country which have great potential to be the next hotspot tourism destination.”

The 1st edition of the Conclave held in September 2016 at New Delhi was a huge success with the presence of filmmakers like Madhur Bhandarkar, Prakash Jha, Raja Bundela and diplomats among others. This time it’s going to be bigger and better, because it is being organised in Mumbai, the hub of Bollywood.

About PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Established in 1905, PHDCCI is a proactive and dynamic multi-state apex organization working at the grass-root level, with strong national and international linkages. As a true representative of the industry with a large membership base of 48000 direct and indirect members, PHD Chamber has forged ahead leveraging its legacy with the Industry knowledge across sectors (71 industry verticals being covered through Expert Committees), a deep understanding of the economy at large and the populace at the micro level. Regular interactions, seminars, conference and conclaves allow healthy and constructive discussions between the Government, Industry and International Agencies bringing out the vitals for growth.