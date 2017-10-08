TRIO students extended a helping hand for the cause of Daan Utsav

Bangalore, October 08, 2017: TRIO World School initiated a collection drive on the occasion of ‘Daan Utsav’, or the ‘Joy of Giving’ week from October 2nd to 8th, 2017 at its campus to keep the spirit of philanthropy alive and lighten up the lives of the unprivileged. Boxes were set up in various corners of the school for different items such as toiletries, clothes and stationeries and non-perishable stuffs like grains, pulses and dried fruits. The entire collections will be donated to nearby orphanages.

“The ‘Joy of giving’ week has opened an opportunity for us to come together as a family and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism for a wonderful cause”, said Amrutanshu Iyengar, student of TRIO World school.

“Promoting “giving” has always been and will remain a significant aspect of the TRIO community. It’s really inspiring to see students stand up and celebrate as a community with many acts of giving. We would like to thank everyone who has extended their support to this initiative of ours.” said Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World School.

About Trio School:

TRIO is a well reputed day cum boarding schools in Bangalore established in 2007 and offers IB, CIE and ICSE curriculum. The school offers Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate (IB) under the aegis of Trio World Academy while the ICSE wing of the school is known as Trio World School. It also runs chain of preschools in the name of Trio Tots.

Imparting quality global education to students coming from all across the globe, the school not only believes in excelling academically but also in looking after the holistic development of its students within a safe and caring environment. TRIO aims at making its students entirely future-ready to overcome any kind of challenge on their way as well instilling in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service. Through its outstanding quality of work, TRIO has bagged numerous prestigious awards both of national and international importance.