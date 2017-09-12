The report offers a detailed insight into the upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with crucial elements of Asia-Pacific Contact Center Market report for furthermore highlights key proposals for new project development along with offering an assessment of investment feasibility analysis. This study is a useful guide to all investors to identify the lucrative market avenues across different segments and geographical regions. The market entry conditions along with emerging avenues will help the new entrants to gauge the pulse of the market. Furthermore, the study tracks industry news in terms of new mergers and acquisition made by prominent companies to expand their product offerings across various countries. The report is a useful guide to market players, all stakeholders, interested market participants and investors to formulate their strategies.

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Contact Center in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teleperformance

Convergys (Stream)

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Transcom

Atento

Arvato

West Corporation

Acticall (Sitel)

TeleTech Holdings Inc.

Comdata Group

Serco

Concentrix

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1

Type 2

Key Chapters

1 Market Overview

1.1 Contact Center Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Telecommunication

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.3.3 Government and Public Sector

1.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Teleperformance

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Teleperformance News

2.2 Convergys (Stream)

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Convergys (Stream) Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Convergys (Stream) News

2.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Contact Center Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Sykes Enterprises Inc. Contact Center Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Sykes Enterprises Inc. News

3 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Contact Center Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Contact Center Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Market Analysis by Countries/Regions

4.1 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Sales Market Share by Countries/Regions

4.2 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Sales by Countries/Regions (2012-2017)

4.3 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Revenue (Value) by Countries (2012-2017)

Continue……..

