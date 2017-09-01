Entech (www.EntechUS.com, @EntechUS), an IT managed service provider (MSP) with offices in Fort Myers and Bradenton, announced today that its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Buddy Martin has been named to the “Gulfshore Business” 40 Under 40 List for 2017. Martin—who was selected based on professional achievements, volunteerism and other recognition—will receive his award at a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“I’m truly honored that I have been selected for this award,” said Martin. “I have no doubt that there were many worthy nominations being considered, so being a recipient is very humbling.”

“Buddy has been an integral part of the growth of Entech almost from Day One,” said Jake Spanberger, Entech president. “He exemplifies the core values of Entech both in his personal and professional life—integrity, team, understanding, fun and trust.”

About Buddy Martin

Martin joined Entech in 2002 after graduating with honors from the University of Florida. He has performed every job in the company from office manager to bookkeeper to chief financial officer to director of sales and marketing. Promoted to COO in 2010, his goal is to implement processes and systems that ensure a consistent quality for delivery of services to Entech’sclients.

An avid sportsman, he coaches for kids’ soccer and baseball, volunteers for various school events in Lee County, is a former board member and past secretary for the SWFL Regional Technology Partnership and is actively involved in the HTG Peer Group Service Executives organization.

He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Project Management Professional and ITIL certifications; and has received awards from University of Florida (Gator 100), CRN (MSP 500, Fast Growth 500) and the MSPmentor 501.

Martin is married to Annabelle; they have two children, Lincoln and Penelope.

About the Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 Award

Now in its 15th year, the 40 Under 40 awards are given to young leaders “who have distinguished themselves on the job and in their communities,” according to the publication. It is presented to winners fom various industries and occupations, including law, education, medical, finance, public service, the arts and entrepreneurial organizations.