Launched in 2015, ByColortrac is the pioneer of large formal colour scanning. They are considered as leaders in providing affordable colour and monochrome wide format scanning technology. ByColortrac is owned by the parent company Colortrac which is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, ByColortrac was founded back in 1989 and has spread over several locations across the globe including China, Japan, Singapore, Mexico and the United States of America.

ByColortrac offers a comprehensive solution to all your scanning needs, including scanning CAD drawings, blueprints or any wide format technical document.

Reasons to choose ByColortrac

ByColortrac offers a full system of software and scanners and are available in two sizes. The SmartLF Scan! Series is regarded as one of the best of its kind and contains SmartWorks software. The main aim of ByColortrac is to have a distinct higher performance and image quality than its peers. They offer a distinct price advantage to all industries requiring such scanners. Some additional benefits are,

It helps you to digitize your office by scanning all important documents, thereby increasing productivity and reducing the chance of loss of information.

Wide format scanners can also help to archive documents to be stored for later use or as a security against any unfavourable incident that may damage or destroy such documents.

Once documents have been digitized, they can be instantly downloaded from the network, or emailed and shared via cloud technology.

Offers a distinct financial advantage and saves businesses a substantial amount of money.

Who should use ByColortrac Scanners?

ByColortrac has the Smart LF Scan! Series with 24 inch and 36 inch variants. They can be used in a variety of industries mentioned below,

Archiving: Archiving deals with the preservation of old and fragile documents by accurately scanning and storing them in a safe and secure place.

Photocopy: Such scanners give shop owners the flexibility, efficiency and accuracy to correctly scan and copy documents of various formats and sizes.

Civil Engineering: One of the requirements of civil engineering is the accurate scanning of technical documents. The scanners SingleSensor technology prevents unwanted creases and shadows from appearing in the scanned document.

Graphic design: Graphic designing deals with images and printouts requiring the highest quality available. Graphics professionals are very selective when it comes to the quality of their output. Scanners like the LF Scan! Series can deliver pristine images that can showcase their work in entirety.

About ByColortrac: Innovative Solutions at Affordable Costs

ByColortrac has a long history of innovation in the wide format paper scanning industry. For customers who require high resolution image reproduction and efficiency, ByColortrac printers can deliver satisfactory results. Their parent company, Colortac has won numerous awards including two Queen’s awards, the first being in 1999 and then in 2012. ByColortrac’s high quality wide format scanning solutions are complemented by their equally efficient customer service offering both email and telephone support. For more information, you can visit their website at https://bycolortrac.eu/.

Contact:

Global Scanning UK Ltd

3-5 Brunel Court

Burrel Road, St Ives

Cambs. PE27 3LW

United Kingdom

info@bycolortrac.eu