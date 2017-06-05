: MBBS in Nepal is the best opportunity for the Indian students. Nepal is nearby to India and has amicable relations with the nation. MBBS course in Nepal is valid in India only after qualifying the MCI screening test once you complete the medical course. Students who have passed the 10+2 with the science background are entitled to apply for the MBBS admission in Nepal.

Eligibility Criteria

 Minimum age 17 years

 The students must score minimum 50 % marks in their 0+2 examinations from a recognized board/university with the Physics, Chemistry, Biology and compulsory English.

 Valid Indian Passport and no Visa required.

 Valid MCI certificate.

