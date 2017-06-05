This report helps to analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Commercial Vehicle Tires Market.

Companies Mentioned/ Key Vendors in this Reports are Continental, Gates, Sumitomo, Bando, Colmant-Cuvelier, and Federal-Mogul.

Analysts forecast the Global Commercial Vehicle Tires Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.18% During the Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle tires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

Global Commercial Vehicle Tires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental

• Gates

• Sumitomo

Other prominent vendors

• Bando

• Colmant-Cuvelier

• Federal-Mogul

Market driver

• Increase in sales of commercial vehicles in emerging countries

Market challenge

• Fluctuating demand for commercial vehicles

Market trend

• OEM investment in emission control equipment

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Tire load-speed ratio comparison by application

Exhibit 02: Tire manufacturing process: An overview

Exhibit 03: Sales in global commercial vehicles market 2016-2021 (million units)

Exhibit 04: Classification of LCV tires

Exhibit 05: Classification of M&HCV tires

Exhibit 06: Market landscape of global CV tires market

Exhibit 07: Sales in global CV tires market 2016-2021 (million units)

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 09: Global CV tires market by vehicle type 2016 (% share)

Exhibit 10: Global CV tires market by vehicle type 2021 (% share)

Exhibit 11: Sales in global LCV tires market 2016-2021 (million units)

Exhibit 12: Sales in global M&HCV tires market 2016-2021 (million units)

Exhibit 13: Global CV tires by distribution channels 2016 (% share)

Exhibit 14: Global CV tires by distribution channels 2021 (% share)

Exhibit 15: Sales in global CV replacement tires market 2016-2021 (million units)