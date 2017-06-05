Despite the year after year augmenting quantum of competition, FIITJEE-a pioneer in the field of training IIT-aspirants for JEE continues to help students attain a valuable head start in life.

FIITJEE’s distance learning programs have not only been inculcating ownership of choosing the right career path with a focused approach in the students preparing ardently for JEE but have also been building in them a strong foundation of fundamentals essential to gain an edge over their competitors.

The stupendous performance of these top scorers of FIITJEE’s distance learning programs in JEE (Main): Raval Vedant Sanjay (score- 345/360, AIR -4), Akshat Chugh (score- 345/360, AIR -7) & Prabhpreet Singh Sodhi (score- 335/360, AIR -17)

Results of this year and last few years validate the role of FIITJEE’s distance learning programs in achieving the IIT-goal of students. In 2015, a total of 2465 (52.6%) students out of 4681 qualified JEE (Main) with progression in 2016, when a total of 2409 (59.5%) students out of 4047 qualified JEE (Main).

The tally of this year’s JEE (Main) performers of FIITJEE’s Distance Learning Programs includes 5 students in Top 20, 12 Students in top 100, 60 in top 500 and over 95 among top 1000 and over 2000 out of 3700 students who have qualified to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2017.

“Through our Distance learning series, we aim to cater to the needs of aspirants, who can’t join the classroom series, by reaching out to them and helping them realize their true potential and capability to achieve their desired goals,” says Amit Bansal, Head of Non-Classroom Programs, FIITJEE.

This year’s results equals to over 60% of the successful distance learning students of FIITJEE and also the highest performance count among Distance Learning Programs run by any institute in India”, added Mr. Amit Bansal, Head of Non-Classroom Programs of FIITJEE.

Apart from this, Every year more than over 1600 students of FIITJEE’s distance learning, score above the selection marks in JEE (Main) which enables them to qualify for JEE (Advanced).

Mr. Amit Bansal further emphasizes that even if a student is enrolled in any of the Institute, his studies are not complete without FIITJEE’s Distance Learning Programs. It is evident through

Irrespective of the fact that some of these students were studying in different institutes, they were enrolled in FIITJEE’s Distance Learning Programs too. FIITJEE’s Study Material and Test Series are the most sought after among the IIT-aspirants and have been contributing significantly to the success of the students.