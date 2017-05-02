Island Watch Co. was started due to the founder’s love of the islands and ocean. Island Watch Co. has created a collection of island style wood watches for like-minded island enthusiasts that allow people to live the island lifestyle and to provide them with a brand that has deep island roots, style and craftsmanship.

All of their wooden watches are hand-made from all natural materials with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. From the different varieties of woods used, colors of the hands & dial, to the detailed logo design, each wooden watch is unique within it-self and is sure to please any island enthusiast. Each wooden watch is designed and named after a particular island so that when you wear an Island Watch Co. timepiece, it’s always island time!!!

Just recently Island Watch Co. partnered with Mango Media in St. Thomas, USVI to do several photo shoots of their island style wooden watches. Mango Media is a multi-faceted company that offers photography services, web design, printing, and boat graphics and lettering in the USVI and BVI.

Island Watch Co. founder Dallas Alford was asked why he selected Mango Media to work with on their recent photo shoot. His response “We spent a significant amount of time looking for a professional photographer that we felt could meet our needs and that understood our lifestyle and our wood watch product line. We came across Mango Media’s photography portfolio at http://www.photo.vi/ and we immediately knew William was our man. His work is absolutely stunning and the level of detail and presentation of each picture is exactly what we were looking for. We soon found out he is the most sought out photographer in the entire Caribbean.

Alford continued by saying “We reached out to William with Mango Media about doing a photo shoot in the Caribbean and he immediately agreed as he loved our island style wooden watches. Working with William was a pleasure as he is a true professional, gentleman and his uncanny ability as a photographer is simply amazing. He provided us with some great shots from close ups of our island style watches posed on the beach to shots of models wearing them in a Caribbean setting. We were totally blown away by his attention to detail and 100% satisfied with the end result.”

When William Torrillo was asked what he liked about working with Island Watch Co., he commented “I think they’ve got a great series of island style men’s wooden watches and women’s wooden watches that are designed well to depict the island lifestyle. Another thing I like about Island Watch Co. is that they are 100% committed to the natural environment that island enthusiasts love so much. To show their commitment, they donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each wooden watch to Oceana, a non-profit organization that is focused on preserving the world’s oceans and marine environment. That is really important to me as I live in the Caribbean and the ocean and beaches are literally right here in my back yard.”

When Island Watch Co. was asked if they would ever consider working with the folks at Mango Media again, Alford’s eyes immediately lit up and he said “Absolutely. We are already collaborating with William to see how else we can engage Mango Media’s services to help spread the word about Island Watch Co. Any business that wants a presence in the Caribbean should be working with Mango Media.”

Contact:

Dallas Alford

Island Watch Co.

Address: 3809 La Costa Way, Raleigh, NC 27160

Phone: 910 262-4412

Email: info@islandwatchco.com

Website: https://www.islandwatchco.com/