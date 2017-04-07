Research Report on Global Specialty Surfactant Market 2014 to 2021 added by DecisionDatabases.com studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast.

Specialty surfactants are special chemical agents which are used to reduce surface tension of liquid. Specialty surfactants have wide range of industrial applications and can be used as emulsifiers, detergents, foaming agents, and dispersants. Bio-based and microbial specialty surfactants are also being used recently owing to their ecological benefits.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3581

Global specialty surfactant market is analyzed based on its type and application. Applications segment global specialty surfactant market into agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization (plastics), paints & coatings, construction, home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals and other application markets. This report is further segmented based on type as amphoteric surfactants, cationic surfactants, anionic surfactants which include fai sulfate, linear alkyl benzene (LAB), fai ether sulfates, sulfosuccinates and others; nonionic surfactants including alkyl phenol ethoxylates, fatty al ethoxylates (AE) and others; and others(silicone, fluorosurfactants, etc.).

Rapid growth of construction industry coupled with flourishing textile market significantly the growth of global specialty surfactant market. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding personal care, personal hygiene and home care further augment the growth of this market. In addition demand from the food processing industry and use of microbial and bio surfactants will open key opportunities for this market over the forecast period.



Major player assessed in the report are :

– BASF SE

– AkzoNobel N.V.

– Evonik Industries

– Clariant AG

– Huntsman International LLC

– The Dow Chemical Company

– Albemarle Corporation

– Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East And Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3581-specialty-surfactant-market-report

Segmentations In The Report :

1. Specialty Surfactant Market By Type :

– Cationic Surfactants

– Nonionic Surfactants

– Anionic Surfactants

– Amphoteric Surfactants

– Others

2. Speciality Surfactant Market By Application :

– Home Care

– Personal Care

– Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

– Food Processing

– Oilfield Chemicals

– Agricultural Chemicals

– Textiles

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3581

Other Related Reports :

Global Surfactants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Surfactants are surface-active substances, which upon adding to a liquid greatly reduces its surface tension. They serve as an excellent candidate for cleaning agents. The most common example of a surfactant is a detergent. Based on the type substrate, these surfactants can be segmented as synthetic surfactants and bio-based surfactants. However, based on their chemical composition they can be segmented as anionic, cationic, non-ionic and amphoteric surfactants.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/170-surfactants-market-report