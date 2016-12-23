December, 2016: The festival of Christmas is very special to kids. The very thought of Santa, Christmas Tree, Christmas Cakes and “Jingle Bells” fills children with excitement and they eagerly look forward to it. But there are so many kids around us for who can only dream of these things, with a never-ending wait for Santa. In an attempt to make this Christmas special for underprivileged kids, DLF Place, Saket is organising a six-day event ‘Christmas for Good’ in association with Feeding India, a not for profit organization which aims at ending hunger and malnutrition by providing balanced diet and nutritious meals to people who cannot access or earn food for themselves. The organization has fed 1 million meals with large youth networks and regular feeding programs in over 28 cities of India.

The event will take place at the south court (near M&S) within the mall premises from 20th – 25th December, 2016.

During this event, a stall will be set up at the mall where “Bake Sale” bakery items will be sold to raise funds for underprivileged kids. In addition to this, some fun activities like a Photobooth with attractive props etc. will be organised to entertain people and to encourage them to contribute for charity. The amount generated from this event will be donated to small scale schools in the outskirts of Delhi.

So, this Christmas, come at DLF Place, Saket and donate to spread happiness.

