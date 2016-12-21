The Above Board Chamber of Florida starts the new year with an educational luncheon meeting that pulls no punches, “Workplace Law – How to Stay out of Jail!” The Naples meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North. The Fort Myers meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ter-Tini’s, 1901 Crystal Drive. Reservations are required at AboveBoardChamber.com.



Running a business is tricky enough without worrying about running afoul of new changes in the law. A panel of experts is prepared to give you the real deal on workplace law, the consequences of non-compliance and how you can grow your business with confidence.



The Naples meeting will be emceed by Gulfshore Business Associate Publisher Rod Wardlaw and will feature a panel including Yale Freeman, Attorney at Law; Denise Perchall, business development manager at AccessPoint Human Resources; and Damian C. Taylor, partner at Coleman, Hazzard, Taylor & Diaz, P.A.



The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by WBBH NBC2 Chief Political Correspondent Dave Elias and will feature a panel including Denise Perchall, business development manager at AccessPoint Human Resources; Sarah Relch, human resources manager and consultant at Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; and Christina Harris Schwinn, partner at Pavese Law Firm.



Naples lunch registration

Registration on or before Jan. 4 will be $25 for members, $28 for guests. After Jan. 4, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.



Fort Myers lunch registration

Registration on or before Jan. 5 will be $25 for members, $28 for guests. After Jan. 5, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.



The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Yale T. Freeman, PA and Tri-Town Construction, LLC. The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A. and Tri-Town Construction, LLC.



Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426.