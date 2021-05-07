3 Best College Essay Writing Services in USA Were Determined By A Student Survey

ELLENVILLE, NY, May 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — More than 15 000 young people have taken part in the survey conducted by EssayAdvisor. The questionnaire was posted on such popular review websites as Irecommend, Yelp, and TopTen Reviews. The majority of participants were from the USA, Australia, and Europe. The results of the survey helped determine the best college essay writing services.

College and university students shared their opinion about online writing services. They explained how often they use professional paper help and what criteria they pay attention to when picking a company. According to the results of the survey:

one in four respondents regularly ask for assistance and order diverse essay writing services;



one in two students has asked for professional help at least once.

The majority of young people assume that cooperating with such services is safe and legit. About 90% of interviewees describe paper help as a good option that helps get high-quality papers and prepare all the assignments on time. The top 3 online services mentioned by most students are:

1. Paper Help – Best overall.



2. WriteMyEssays.me.



3. Evolution Writers.

EssayAdvisor and Halvorson Media Group asked participants to evaluate the quality of the services by such criteria as:

the quality of the provided service and final papers;



plagiarism-free content;



delivery time and meeting deadlines;



customer feedback;



prices and available discounts.



Here are the overviews of these three best college essay services that were selected during the questionnaire:

1. Paper Help – Best overall

According to the results of the survey, this essay writing service stands out among competitors due to its many features. Firstly, it has a high rating on trusted review websites and plenty of positive customer feedback. Secondly, it has already completed more than 630000 orders and always prepares papers on time. Also, it suggests affordable prices that start from $12. Moreover, students can save some extra money by using a discount or cashback offer.

Still, the best thing is the guarantees it offers to the users. Clients may expect 100% plagiarism-free papers as well as full confidentiality and anonymity. The service also has a clear money-back policy that is quite suitable in case you aren’t satisfied with the final papers.

Students appreciate:



reasonable prices and multiple discounts;



excellent customer support;



the possibility to pick the top writer with a high rating;



the average rating on SiteJabber and TrustPilot is 4.5+.

2. Write My Essays

A popular company that suggests a wide range of essay writing services at reasonable prices. The company has been working for three years and has already completed more than 580 orders. Even though it is quite new to the market, it has a high rating. According to the survey results, clients usually note such pros as:

papers are always prepared on time;



great customer support that works around the clock.

One of the main peculiarities of the company is that it builds the relationship with clients on trust. Thus, it doesn’t require an upfront payment, and users pay only after they receive and accept the final paper.

Students appreciate:

high-quality service and 100% plagiarism-free content;



safety and anonymity guarantees;



plenty of services provided by the company.

3. Evolution Writers

As the questionnaire shows, the best feature of the service is customers’ protection. Evolution Writers takes security measures seriously and protects all clients’ personal data. This is quite an important thing for all the students. Thus, they usually look for services that guarantee privacy and confidentiality.

The prices are affordable and start from $10 per page. There are plenty of additional services; however, they all require additional payments.

The good thing is that Evolution Writers offers the author’s profiles with the main information and rating. Students can pick the writer that specializes in the required field.

Students appreciate:

a 5% discount for the first order and 10% bonus for the next one;



this best essay writing service guarantees confidentiality and keeps all the personal data private;



a referral program that helps earn some money and spend them on future orders.

Summing Up

All in all, young people emphasized that they usually have tons of assignments, and it is impossible to cope with all of them. Therefore, they use professional help to complete all the papers before deadlines.

However, they know that there are many scammers and fraudsters in this sphere. Thus, they spend too much time trying to find reliable best college essay writing services at affordable prices.

This survey helped select the top writing companies that suggest top-notch services to the clients. Consequently, it will help save precious time as users can just select the most suitable company from the list.

