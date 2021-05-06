Diana W. Rivet Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

ORANGEBURG, NY, May 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Diana W. Rivet with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Rivet celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After a successful career of more than 40 years as sole practitioner with her law firm in Orangeburg, New York specializing in the field of hazardous waste management, Ms. Rivet retired from law in 2000. Discovering a new passion, she then certified as an organic farmer, devoting more than a decade to her ‘Danny’s Backyard Organics’ small business, earning distinction as the first certified organic grower in the state. Although her family operation was small, in 2001 Ms. Rivet received certification for her organic farm through the Northeast Organic Farming Association. Presently, Ms. Rivet continues to serve on the green installations committee for the Town of Orangetown, a position she has held since 2013. On a more personal level, she also grows fruits and vegetables for her family and friends to enjoy.

As an attorney, Ms. Rivet garnered recognition as County Attorney for Rockland County, New York – from 1974 to 1977. Exerting a considerable impact on her community, she later acted as counsel and administrator for the Industrial Development Agency, assisting in drafting legislation. Among other roles, Ms. Rivet was also the president and chief executive officer of Environmental Management Ltd. in Orangeburg from 1980 to 1998.

Ms. Rivet prepared for her career by receiving a Bachelor of Arts at Keuka College in 1951, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence at Brooklyn Law School in 1956. She was admitted to practice law by the New York Bar Association and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. During her entire legal career, Ms. Rivet maintained professional memberships with the American Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association, where she was active on the executive committee of the environmental law section, and the Rockland County Bar Association as the chairperson of its environmental law committee. Ms. Rivet also served on the board of directors for the Rockland Business Association, Rockland Computer Users’ Group, and the Rockland Farm Alliance, and served on a state advisory committee for the governor’s office.

Active in many civic and nonprofit initiatives, Ms. Rivet spent much of her free time with the Rockland County United Way beginning in 1996, where she sat as the chairperson, secretary and a board director. She also served as council president for the Rockland County Girl Scouts of America. Honored for her legal work and volunteerism, Ms. Rivet recently received an Award of Recognition from Rockland County, a Women of Leadership and Vision Award from the Nyack Center, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Rockland County Bar Association.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.