US Black Engineer Magazine Releases 2021 Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering Schools List

The industry-leading publication announces the top companies acknowledged for their continued support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

BALTIMORE – April 20, 2021 – PRLog — US Black Engineer Magazine, published by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) has released the 2021 Top Supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Engineering List. This announcement immediately follows the publication’s annual BEYA STEM Conference that took place in a virtual twin environment this year.

Out of the many companies and corporations that were voted for based on their individual support to HBCUs, a select number of these companies topped the list in each category for their exceeding assistance towards strengthening the education to employment pipelines for black students in STEM. The full 2021 list of HBCU Top Supporters can be found at www.topsupporterslist.com.

Top 20 Industry Supporter

1. Lockheed Martin

2. IBM Corporation

3. The Boeing Company

4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

5. MITRE

6. Boston Scientific Corporation

7. Microsoft

8. Intel

9. Raytheon Technologies

10. Apple

11. Amazon Web Services

12. Chevron

13. Cisco

14. Corning Incorporated

15. Entergy Corporation

16. General Motors

17. Keysight

18. Leidos

19. Micron Technology

20. Oracle

Top 20 Government/Non- Profit Supporter

1. NASA

2. National Science Foundation (NSF)

3. Department of Defense (DoD)

4. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

5. Department of Energy (DoE)

6. NAVSEA

7. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

8. National Security Agency (NSA)

9. U.S. Department of Education

10. Department of Transportation (DoT)

11. Army Research Labs (ARL)

12. Department of Homeland Security

13. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

14. U.S. Army

15. U.S. Navy

16. U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Center

17. Battelle Corporation

18. Department of the Army

19. Department of the Navy

20. Federal Highway Administration

“This past year was critical when it comes to the underserved communities staying connected through STEM,” said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, Inc. “These supporters have gone above and beyond to help solidify the school-to-career pipeline within the HBCUs and the companies that are seeking top talent.”

This is one of the many examples of the importance of bridging the gap between HBCU students, deans, and companies. CCG has continued to push a number of workshops, career days, and webinars to provide access to resources. The BEYA HBCU Village (https://issuu.com/ rjkennedy/docs/ hbcuvillage) is one of the spaces that was created to bring HBCUs and corporate leaders together.

Taborn said that the companies included in the 20201 survey range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller startups focused on the impact. The survey’s methodology has been to ask HBCU Engineering deans which companies give the most support. The deans vote up their supporters, and members of the non-profit Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) are also able to vote.

About US Black Engineer & Information Technology Magazine

US Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine is published by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG). CCG is dedicated to celebrating diversity and promoting equal opportunity for minorities and women in the fields of engineering, science, and information technology.

For more information and the full list of 2021 Top Supporters please visit