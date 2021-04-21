One East Kentucky Adds 3D Facility Tours to Their Library of Virtual Marketing Assets

PAINTSVILLE, KY, April 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — One East Kentucky is giving three available buildings a promotional kick with 3D tours produced by Golden Shovel Agency’s PlaceVR Division with Matterport technology.

The virtual tours make it possible for potential buyers to guide themselves through facilities that range in size from 35,000 to 80,000 square feet. By offering the tours, One East Kentucky is increasing their chance of getting on site selectors’ short lists by giving them a way to answer their own questions while offering a memorable experience.

“It’s hard to know how suitable a building might be until you walk through it,” said Chuck Sexton, President and CEO of One East Kentucky. “These 3D facility scans open up the doors to anyone who wants to have a look, no travel or appointment necessary.”

The 3D scans are part of a library of Virtual Reality assets that One East Kentucky has created in collaboration with Golden Shovel Agency. The organization’s investment has positioned them to make forward progress despite lingering travel restrictions and concerns.

“One East Kentucky is a great example of what our goals are as an economic development tech company,” said Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency. “By offering different types of technology, we can bring solutions to economic developers that help them overcome the challenges of distance, time and cost, with or without a pandemic.”

One East Kentucky is collaborating with Golden Shovel Agency to create a series of six videos and 3D building renderings that will market available land in industrial park sites and existing buildings that are for sale.

You can view the 3D tours at:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=quDzm1CUkZW



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vsmbFqmzEWu



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2vXir4hGZcC

About One East Kentucky: Established in 2015 as east Kentucky’s Center of Economic Development Excellence, One East Kentucky is a 501(c)3 regional economic development organization responsible for spearheading the growth and diversification of eastern Kentucky’s economic base through recruiting new industry, jobs and investment to the heart of Appalachia. Since 2016, One East Kentucky has announced over 1,000 new jobs and $154.6 million in capital investment.