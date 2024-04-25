Southernmost IT, LLC d/b/a GO I.T. Services Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Tampa, Florida

Southernmost IT, LLC, parent company of GO I.T. Services, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Key West, Florida to the vibrant Tampa Bay area. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and growth trajectory.

The decision to move Southernmost IT’s headquarters stems from the company’s commitment to better serve its clients and accommodate its expanding workforce. The Tampa Bay area offers a dynamic business environment, access to top-tier talent, and proximity to major transportation hubs, aligning perfectly with Southernmost IT’s vision for continued success.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in Southernmost IT’s journey,” said Bobby Rhone, Founder of Southernmost IT, LLC. “Tampa provides us with an excellent opportunity to scale our operations, attract top talent, and enhance our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

“We want to express our gratitude to the Key West community for their support over the past few years,” added Rhone. “While we are excited about this move, our dedication to providing unparalleled customer service remains unwavering. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same level of excellence they have come to expect from Southernmost IT.”

Southernmost IT, LLC will begin operations at its new headquarters in the Tampa, Florida area effective June 1, 2024.

For more information about Southernmost IT, LLC and its services, please visit our website.